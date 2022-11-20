FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,791,000 after purchasing an additional 83,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after purchasing an additional 77,713 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

FDS opened at $437.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

