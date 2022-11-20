Fei USD 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.09 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $421.68 million and $7.09 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97948817 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,791,193.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

