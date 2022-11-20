Fei USD (FEI) Price Tops $1.00

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 20th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $424.41 million and $12.30 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,568.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010334 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00041363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00021329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00231978 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003746 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99298681 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $7,573,371.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

