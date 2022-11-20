Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.0599 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $44.67 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00077066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00059360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

