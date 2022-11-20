Fetch.ai Reaches Market Cap of $45.15 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $45.15 million and $5.22 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00076791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00058959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023188 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

