Financial Comparison: Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) versus Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cartesian Growth has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A Franklin Resources $8.28 billion 1.58 $1.29 billion $2.52 10.38

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Franklin Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cartesian Growth and Franklin Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Resources 4 6 0 0 1.60

Franklin Resources has a consensus price target of $23.40, indicating a potential downside of 10.52%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Franklin Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Growth N/A -70.50% 5.30% Franklin Resources 15.61% 15.16% 6.97%

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Cartesian Growth on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

