Finning International Inc. (FINGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1758 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Finning International Price Performance

FINGF opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FINGF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

See Also

