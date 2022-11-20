First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives $58.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.88.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FAF stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 69.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 72.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.