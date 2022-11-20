First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $246.12

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $246.12 and traded as low as $238.01. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $240.00, with a volume of 447 shares trading hands.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $760.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.09.

First National Bank Alaska Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. First National Bank Alaska’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

