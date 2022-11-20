First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 1st

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.32.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB)
