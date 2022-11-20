First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 1st

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund ( NYSE:FGB Get Rating ) by 6,566.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

