First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Stock Performance

Shares of FUNC opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. First United has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $126.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

First United Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

First United Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First United by 0.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First United by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in First United by 14.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First United by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First United by 28.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

