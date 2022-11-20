First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
First United Stock Performance
Shares of FUNC opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. First United has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $126.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.
First United Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United
First United Company Profile
First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.
Further Reading
