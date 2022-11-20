Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 691.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 69,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

