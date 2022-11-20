FlatQube (QUBE) Price Hits $2.49 on Major Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. FlatQube has a market cap of $37.19 million and $5,267.82 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FlatQube has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00015005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.08436070 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.14 or 0.00556849 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,799.33 or 0.29005338 BTC.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.48778084 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,680.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

