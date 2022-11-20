Flow Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Flow has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $22.81 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00007146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.79 or 0.08297615 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00506371 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,759.31 or 0.28828493 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,368,093,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

