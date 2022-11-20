Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. Fluor has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 596.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

