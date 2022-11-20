Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.42-$4.50 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Up 8.7 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $53.87.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 398,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 119.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 315,012 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 171,310 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

