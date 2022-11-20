FORA Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,685 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.6 %

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $356.32 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

