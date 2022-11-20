FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,120 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,352,000 after acquiring an additional 542,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,156 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,384,000 after buying an additional 388,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,587,000 after buying an additional 908,732 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

