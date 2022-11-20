FORA Capital LLC Invests $646,000 in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,388.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CHH stock opened at $122.46 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average of $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,739 in the last ninety days. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

