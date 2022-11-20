FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FR. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 71.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

FR stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

