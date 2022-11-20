FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,079 shares of company stock worth $9,130,653. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $126.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $166.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

