FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Crown by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 15.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown by 4.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

NYSE CCK opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average of $91.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.