FORA Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 504.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 984,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,397,000 after acquiring an additional 247,319 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 732,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,005,000 after acquiring an additional 184,787 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Five Below by 44,352.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,079 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 114.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,503,000 after acquiring an additional 153,367 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE stock opened at $154.82 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $220.14. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.90.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

