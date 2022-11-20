Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 22,564 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,016,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $567,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE IBM traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.11. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $148.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

