Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,724,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628,405 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.49% of PepsiCo worth $1,120,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.33. 4,498,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.54. The firm has a market cap of $249.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $183.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

