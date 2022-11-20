Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.61% of Morgan Stanley worth $790,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.20. 5,450,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,169,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65. The firm has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.