Franklin Resources Inc. Has $970.47 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,495,828 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 177,201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $970,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,114,812,000 after buying an additional 264,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.42. 5,498,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896,360. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $177.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

