Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85,405 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.95% of Target worth $620,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,280,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.39 and a 200-day moving average of $162.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

