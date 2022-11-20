Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 2,014,373 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.0% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Texas Instruments worth $2,025,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $61,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.18. 5,474,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,736,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.