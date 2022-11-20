Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,703,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,398,776 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $740,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.20. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

