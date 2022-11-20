Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 111,518 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111,518 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,200,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,098,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 67.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,081. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $309.29.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.