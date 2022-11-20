Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 11,585 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,389,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,611,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,159. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $687.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.41, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,103 shares of company stock worth $9,031,598. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

