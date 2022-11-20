Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 65,544 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65,544 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of McDonald’s worth $829,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,356,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $334,930,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 436.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,332. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.77. The company has a market cap of $200.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

