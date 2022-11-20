Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,273,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.92% of Intuitive Surgical worth $657,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,578. The stock has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.