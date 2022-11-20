Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,446,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 409,524 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.82% of Analog Devices worth $1,379,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $124,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,977,000 after purchasing an additional 802,427 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.70.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

ADI stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,016,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

