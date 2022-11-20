Frax Share Price Up 0.6% This Week (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $73.00 million and $2.42 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can now be bought for approximately $4.50 or 0.00027201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

