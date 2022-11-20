FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FCEL opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 3.59. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $10.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 118.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 42.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Further Reading

