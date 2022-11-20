FY2022 Earnings Estimate for TerrAscend Corp. Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TerrAscend in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for TerrAscend’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on TerrAscend from $2.85 to $2.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on TerrAscend from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.57.
TerrAscend Stock Performance
TerrAscend Company Profile
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.
