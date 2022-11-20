FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Reduced by Analyst

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cresco Labs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRLBF. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

CRLBF opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $885.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $218.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.43 million.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

