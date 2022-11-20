FY2022 EPS Estimates for Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Lowered by Analyst

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Innate Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.45). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innate Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

IPHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.20) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Innate Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

IPHA stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Innate Pharma by 366.8% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 181,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 142,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

