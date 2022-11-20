FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Shoals Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Northland Securities raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

SHLS opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.37 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 415,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 282,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $210,158.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,070 shares of company stock worth $354,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

