Gala Price Reaches $0.0272 on Major Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $189.64 million and approximately $49.69 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

