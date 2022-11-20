Gas (GAS) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00012951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $21.74 million and $22.89 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002595 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.69 or 0.08397866 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00556964 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,800.84 or 0.29011360 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.