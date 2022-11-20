Genesis Vision Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $507,286.59 and approximately $949.99 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.45 or 0.08346805 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00555614 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,797.78 or 0.28941032 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

