GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $350.72 million and $738,574.29 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001238 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded up 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

