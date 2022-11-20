Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) Senior Officer Purchases C$10,890.00 in Stock

Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Eugene Lee bought 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$10,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,642,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$295,607.88.

Giyani Metals Price Performance

CVE:WDG traded up C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$0.15. 79,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,872. The firm has a market cap of C$12.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. Giyani Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15.

About Giyani Metals

Giyani Metals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold, manganese, and precious metal mining projects in South Africa and Canada. The company holds interests in the Kgwakgwe Hill manganese mine with six prospecting licenses located in the Kanye Basin, Southeastern Botswana.

