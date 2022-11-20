Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) Senior Officer Purchases C$10,890.00 in Stock

Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Eugene Lee bought 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$10,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,642,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$295,607.88.
Giyani Metals Price Performance
CVE:WDG traded up C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$0.15. 79,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,872. The firm has a market cap of C$12.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. Giyani Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15.
About Giyani Metals
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Giyani Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giyani Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.