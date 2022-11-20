Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares during the quarter. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Truadvice LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $13,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 118,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,611,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,076. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th.

