Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.778 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.06- EPS.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $174.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $324.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.84.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $240.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Globant by 251.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

