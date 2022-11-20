Gnosis 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.04 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $222.23 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for $86.15 or 0.00519978 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

