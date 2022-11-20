Gode Chain (GODE) Price Reaches $0.0166 on Major Exchanges

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and $654,063.46 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

